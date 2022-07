Romania Accounts for Almost Half of E-Commerce Sales in Eastern Europe in 2021

Romania Accounts for Almost Half of E-Commerce Sales in Eastern Europe in 2021. Romania recorded EUR6.2 billion in e-commerce sales last year, which is about half the level achieved by retailers in Eastern Europe, estimated at EUR14 billion, according to the European E-Commerce Report 2022 published by Ecommerce Europe and (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]