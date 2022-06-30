Presidents Iohannis, Erdogan discuss strengthening energy cooperation on the sidelines of the participation in the NATO Summit in Madrid



Romanian President Klaus Iohannis on Thursday had a meeting with his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan, on the sidelines of the participation in the NATO Summit in Madrid, with energy cooperation strengthening being among their talks topics. According to the Presidential Administration, (...)