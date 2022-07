Hidroelectrica Sets Off Modernization Works On Tismana Subteran Power Plant

Hidroelectrica Sets Off Modernization Works On Tismana Subteran Power Plant. Hidroelectrica, the largest electricity producer in Romania, on Thursday (June 30) said it started modernization works for the 110 kV, 20 kV and 0.4 kV substations of the Tismana Subteran CHE Technical Block. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]