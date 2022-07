Hidroelectrica To Upgrade Gogosu Dam In RON41.5M Investment

Hidroelectrica To Upgrade Gogosu Dam In RON41.5M Investment. Hidroelectrica, the largest electricity producer in Romania, on Thursday (June 30) signed a contract for the “modernization of the electrical installations related to the hydromechanical equipment and hydraulic actuation installation at the Gogosu overflow (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]