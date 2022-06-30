Romgaz Expects Deal To Buy ExxonMobil’s Stake In Black Sea Gas Project To Take Place End-July 2022

Romgaz Expects Deal To Buy ExxonMobil’s Stake In Black Sea Gas Project To Take Place End-July 2022. Romanian natural gas producer and supplier Romgaz (SNG.RO) on Thursday (June 30) said in a stock market report that two conditions precedent are yet to be fulfilled in order to complete the transaction involving the acquisition of 100% of the shares held by US’ ExxonMobil in the Neptun Deep gas (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]