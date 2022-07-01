BlackPeak Capital raises EUR 126 mln for SMEs in Romania and the region

The fund targets growth equity investments of EUR 5-15 mln in dynamic SMEs in Bulgaria, Romania, Slovenia, Croatia, and Serbia.