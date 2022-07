Romania’s e-commerce market to rise by 13% YoY to EUR 7 bln in 2022

Romania's e-commerce market rose by 11% YoY in 2021 to EUR 6.2 bln - nearly half of the market in the whole Eastern European region (also including Moldova, Ukraine, Bulgaria and Western Balkans), estimated at EUR 14 bln, according to the 2022 European E-commerce Report, published by Ecommerce