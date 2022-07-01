Romania's Romgaz expects to complete Neptun Deep deal with Exxon by the end of July

Romania's Romgaz expects to complete Neptun Deep deal with Exxon by the end of July. The management of Romanian state-controlled natural gas company Romgaz (BVB: SNG) estimates the completion of the transaction for the acquisition of a 50% stake in the Neptun Deep Black Sea natural gas field from ExxonMobil at the end of July, according to a company's note to investors. The (...)