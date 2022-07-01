Romania has filled only 42% of its gas storage deposits ahead of critical winter season

Romania has filled just over 40% of its natural gas storage deposits, despite the broad concerns related to the disruption in the supply of Russian natural gas during the coming winter season, Ziarul Financiar daily announced, adding that Poland, for instance, has already filled its deposits.