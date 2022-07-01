Romanian and Turkish presidents meet in Madrid, discuss increased energy cooperation

Romanian and Turkish presidents meet in Madrid, discuss increased energy cooperation. Romania’s president Klaus Iohannis met with his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Thursday, June 30, on the sidelines of the NATO Summit in Madrid. The agenda included discussions about increased cooperation in the field of energy and the war in Ukraine. According to the Romanian (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]