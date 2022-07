Festival dedicated to women filmmakers returns in Bucharest this month

Cinefemina, the festival dedicated to women in the film industry (directors, screenwriters, producers), holds the second edition in Bucharest this month. The event takes place at Cinema Elvire Popesco between July 7 and 10. The festival offers a selection of 11 films made by directors from (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]