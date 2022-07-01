Two more support measures from the “Support for Romania “package come into force



Two more support measures from the “Support for Romania “package come into force.

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca announces the entry into force, on Friday, of the measures regarding the increase in the value of meal vouchers and the granting of an aid of 700 lei for pensioners with incomes below 2,000 lei. “As of today, two more important measures from the “Support for... The (...)