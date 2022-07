Verdino Buys Two Plant-Based Food Brands from Prefera Food

Verdino Buys Two Plant-Based Food Brands from Prefera Food. Verdino Green Foods, a start-up which makes pea protein-based foods, has taken over two plant-based brands from Prefera Foods. These are Unfished and Green Course, the former active in the fish alternatives segment, the latter a brand of ready meals, sauces, vegan mayonnaise and plant-based (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]