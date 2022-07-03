ForMin Aurescu: “Black Sea Security Summit” reconfirmed Romania’s high geostrategic profile as a strategic partner of the US
Jul 3, 2022
The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bogdan Aurescu, declared on Friday in Constanta, in a press conference organized at the end of the “Black Sea Security Summit”, that this event proved once again the importance of the transatlantic link, Romania ‘s high geostrategic profile as a strategic partner (...)
[Read the article in Nine O`Clock]