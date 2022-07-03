Independence Day reception in Bucharest. U.S. Embassy’s Muniz: Romania is one of America’s strongest and most dedicated Allies. PM Ciuca: United States remains Romania’s closest military ally



David Muniz, the chargé d’affaires of the United States Embassy in Bucharest, said on Friday, at the Independence Day reception, that Romania leaves a positive mark on the world, recalling in this sense the reaction to refugees from Ukraine and the position at the recent NATO Summit in Madrid, (...)