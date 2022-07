Romania’s forex reserves grow by over EUR 1 bln in June

Romania’s forex reserves grow by over EUR 1 bln in June. At the end of June, the foreign exchange reserves at the National Bank of Romania (BNR) stood at EUR 42.0 bln, up 2.7% (EUR 1.1 bln) more than on May 31, BNR announced. Compared to the end of 2021, the forex reserves rose by some EUR 1.5 bln (+3.8% YTD). The gold reserves remained at 103.6 (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]