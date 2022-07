RO Treasury pays 8.25% on 1-year bonds sold to households

RO Treasury pays 8.25% on 1-year bonds sold to households. Romanians who want to place their savings in treasury bonds are paid 8.25% for one-year bonds and 8.6% for three-year bonds under the scheme Tezaur during July (4-27). The coupons attached to the bonds issued in June, with the same maturities, were 7.2% and 7.4%, respectively.