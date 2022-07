National Bank of Romania records 2.015 bln RON profit in 2021

National Bank of Romania records 2.015 bln RON profit in 2021. The National Bank of Romania (BNR) recorded a profit of 2.015 bln RON in 2021, down 1 percent from the previous year, according to the institution’s annual report. “The financial result as of December 31, 2021 was a profit of 2.015 billion RON, by 1 percent (-19,581,000 RON) lower than... The (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]