Local administration in Romania announces EUR 7.7 mln thermal spa project

Local administration in Romania announces EUR 7.7 mln thermal spa project. The local authorities of Alba county have taken steps towards completing a EUR 7.7 mln investment project aimed at the construction of the saltwater bath resort in the city of Ocna Mureş. On Thursday, June 30, 2022, the first step was taken to set up the company that will manage the new resort, (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]