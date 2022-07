Romania’s Beer Market Shrinks 10% in First Four Months of 2022

Romania’s Beer Market Shrinks 10% in First Four Months of 2022. Romania’s beer market suffered a 10% decline in the first four months of 2022 from the year-earlier period after, at the level of Europe, sales in bars and restaurants dropped by 35% in 2021, shows an analysis drawn up by Romanian Brewers (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]