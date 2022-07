Albrau Prod Set to Invest RON6M in Photovoltaic Panels, New Production Equipment

Albrau Prod, one of the largest independent brewers in Romania, including brands such as Albrau or Zimbru in its portfolio, has a RON6 million investment budget for this year. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]