5-Star Hotel Vega of Mamaia Ends 2021 with 9.4% Higher Turnover YOY

5-Star Hotel Vega of Mamaia Ends 2021 with 9.4% Higher Turnover YOY. Five-star hotel Vega of Mamaia seaside resort, controlled by businessman Gabriel Comanescu, ended last year with turnover worth RON17.4 million (EUR3.6 million), up 9.4% year-on-year. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]