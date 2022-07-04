Romanian Red Cross celebrates 146 years of activityThe Romanian Red Cross will continue to be by the side of people in the most difficult moments, Director General Ioan Silviu Lefter said on Monday in his message on the occasion of the organisation’s 146th anniversary. “This year marks the 146 years of the Romanian National Red Cross Society... (...)
Iproeb Bistrita Raises RON23.3M via Capital Increase OperationIproeb Bistrita (IPRU), one of the largest manufacturers of electrical cables and conductors in Romania, with a more than 40-year history, notified the Bucharest Stock Exchange on Monday that it had completed a share capital increase operation, raising RON23.3 million from investors or 72.56% (...)
CBRE: Romania Becomes A Very Attractive Market For International RetailersRomania has become a very attractive market for the international retailers interested in leasing large surface areas, often covering over 1,500 – 2,000 square meters, in parallel with the plans of retailers already present that seek to expand, and it is clear that capital city Bucharest can (...)
Romanian woman dies in a shark attack in the Hurghada resort in EgyptA Romanian woman died on Sunday in a shark attack in the Hurghada resort in Egypt according to the Romanian Foreign Ministry (MAE). MAE says in a press statement that after the Romanian Embassy in Cairo was notified by telephone by the employee of a tourism company about the death... The post (...)