Two Romanian independent hotels nominated for the European Sustainable Tourism Awards in recognition of their efforts in sustainability and environmental care



Two Romanian independent hotels nominated for the European Sustainable Tourism Awards in recognition of their efforts in sustainability and environmental care.

2 Romanian independent hotels have been nominated for the European Sustainable Tourism Awards “GrINN Awards 2022” -organized by Quartz Inn Hotels- in recognition of their efforts in terms of sustainability and environmental care. The main objective of the awards is to promote good sustainable (...)