One United Properties acquires a 10,710 square meters land near Floreasca district and Lake Tei for a new residential development, One City Club
Jul 4, 2022
One United Properties acquires a 10,710 square meters land near Floreasca district and Lake Tei for a new residential development, One City Club.
One United Properties (BVB: ONE), the leading green investor and developer of residential, mixed-use and commercial real estate in Bucharest, Romania, announces the acquisition of a 10,710 sqm land located near Floreasca district and Lake Tei in Bucharest. On the new land set near One Verdi (...)
[Read the article in Nine O`Clock]