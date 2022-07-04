One United Properties acquires a 10,710 square meters land near Floreasca district and Lake Tei for a new residential development, One City Club



One United Properties (BVB: ONE), the leading green investor and developer of residential, mixed-use and commercial real estate in Bucharest, Romania, announces the acquisition of a 10,710 sqm land located near Floreasca district and Lake Tei in Bucharest. On the new land set near One Verdi (...)