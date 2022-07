EY: 1H/2022 Sees Dramatic Slowdown In Global IPO Activity Vs Record Year In 2021

EY: 1H/2022 Sees Dramatic Slowdown In Global IPO Activity Vs Record Year In 2021. IPO (Initial Public Offering) momentum continued to slow from the first quarter into the second quarter, resulting in a considerable decline in both deal numbers and proceeds, according to the EY Global IPO Trends Q2 2022. . [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]