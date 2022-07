Leventer Medical Group Leases 6,500 Sqm In Immofinanz’s myhive Victoria Park Project

Leventer Medical Group Leases 6,500 Sqm In Immofinanz’s myhive Victoria Park Project. IMMOFINANZ, one of the largest players on the local real estate market, on Monday announced the signing of a 25-year lease for 6,500 square meters in myhive Victoria Park office project to Leventer Medical Group, one of the most important private skin health operators in (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]