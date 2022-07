Romania Central Bank Reports RON2.01B Profit For 2021

Romania Central Bank Reports RON2.01B Profit For 2021. Romania’s central bank reported a profit of RON2.01 billion in 2021, down 1% from 2020, of which RON1.6 billion will go to the state budget, representing 80% of the bank’s net revenues, respectively an increase of the bank’s statutory reserves by RON243 (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]