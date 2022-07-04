Ministry of Foreign Affairs: No Romanian citizens identified so far among those affected by collapse of Marmolada glacier



Ministry of Foreign Affairs: No Romanian citizens identified so far among those affected by collapse of Marmolada glacier.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs informs that, so far, no Romanian citizens have been identified among the people affected by the collapse of the Marmolada glacier in the Alps, Italy, while the search for missing persons has been temporarily suspended because of the bad weather. According to a (...)