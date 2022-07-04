PM Ciuca: Stability of team of ministers offers the guarantee that the Executive will act responsibly to achieve citizens’ objectives



PM Ciuca: Stability of team of ministers offers the guarantee that the Executive will act responsibly to achieve citizens’ objectives.

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca says that he has made the stage evaluation of the Cabinet members based on ten objective criteria and the “stability of the team of ministers” offers the guarantee that the Executive will continue to act “responsibly” for continuing the modernization of Romania. “We had (...)