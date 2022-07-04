 
July 4, 2022

Tully: AI bracelet for children's emotional awareness launches on Kickstarter
Tully: AI bracelet for children's emotional awareness launches on Kickstarter.

Cluj-Napoca-based StressLess has launched a Kickstarter campaign for Tully, the AI bracelet to improve a child’s emotional awareness. Tully was developed as an emotion management smart bracelet powered by an AI that is specifically designed to help kids recognize, manage and deal with their (...)

