UNStudio wins international architecture competition for development in downtown Iași

UNStudio wins international architecture competition for development in downtown Iași. UNStudio has won the international architecture competition organized by local developer IULIUS for a residential development in downtown Iași, in the Sf. Andrei–Palace of Culture Square area. The “Bridging Time, Bridging Communities” solution designed by UNStudio was selected by a jury made up of (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]