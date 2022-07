MedLife Acquires Majority Stake In Sweat Concept

MedLife Acquires Majority Stake In Sweat Concept. MedLife (M.RO), the leader of the Romanian private medical services market, on Monday (July 4) announced in a stock market a new large-scale partnership, following the signing of the acquisition of the majority ownership stake in wellness center network Sweat (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]