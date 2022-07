HealthMin Rafila : Peak of SARS-CoV-2 infections could be reached in August

The peak of SARS-CoV-2 infections in Romania could be reached between August 14 and 21, two weeks after the estimated period for the rest of the European Union, Minister of Health Alexandru Rafila told a press conference on Monday, in the context in which 7,726 new cases of people infected... (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]