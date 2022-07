President Iohannis: We do not have a plan to enter into an austerity process



President Iohannis: We do not have a plan to enter into an austerity process.

I do not intend to accept a new experiment of this type with Romania President Klaus Iohannis said in a press conference at the Cotroceni Palace on Tuesday that he did not think it would be necessary and that there was no plan to enter an austerity process, arguing that... The post President (...)