Cluj-Napoca municipality to buy EUR 6.5 mln headquarters of BCR bank

Cluj-Napoca municipality to buy EUR 6.5 mln headquarters of BCR bank. Cluj-Napoca City Hall wants to purchase the 7-storey BCR building in the central area of ​​the city, estimated at over EUR 6.5 mln, Ziarul Financiar reported. The city council approved on July 4 the exercise of the preemptive right to acquire the building. The building will be used for (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]