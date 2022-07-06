Romania's Nuclearelectrica to move one step forward with project of new reactors in August



The shareholders of nuclear company Nuclearelectrica, a company controlled by the Romanian state (82.5%), will take important steps for the project of the 3rd and 4th reactors of the Cernavoda nuclear power plant next month, Economica.net reported. Last November, Nuclearelectrica announced (...)