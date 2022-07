Price of intermediary goods in Romania up 34% YoY in May

Price of intermediary goods in Romania up 34% YoY in May. The industrial, or factory-gate, prices in Romania have increased by 56.6% in May compared to the same month last year (YoY), driven up by the rising energy prices, according to the statistics office INS. The average price of electricity, gas and steam increased by 136% YoY, and the price of (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]