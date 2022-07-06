Romania wins men’s 4x100m relay gold at the European Junior Swimming Championships

Romania wins men’s 4x100m relay gold at the European Junior Swimming Championships. The Romanian team won gold in the men's 4x100 m freestyle relay event on the opening day of the European Junior Swimming Championships in Otopeni. It is Romania's first medal at the competition. The four Romanian swimmers who won gold on Tuesday, July 5, are two-time world champion David (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]