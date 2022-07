Retail Turnover Up 5.7% in First 5 Months of 2022

Retail Turnover Up 5.7% in First 5 Months of 2022. Retail turnover, the main barometer for private consumption, in the first five months of this year went up by 5.7% in gross series from the year-earlier period, amid rising sales of fuel (by 10.1%), non-food items (6.9%) and foodstuffs, beverages and tobacco (by 1.9%), in line with data from (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]