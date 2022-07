Cargus Plans EUR55M Investments in Next Two Years To Develop E-Commerce and Logistics

Cargus Plans EUR55M Investments in Next Two Years To Develop E-Commerce and Logistics. Cargus, one of the biggest players on Romania’s courier services market, has a EUR55 million investment budget for the next two years, with investments set to focus on e-commerce, innovation and the development of the out of home network and (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]