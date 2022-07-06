Bruce McCarthy, the world-renown “Product Roadmaps Relaunched” author, is coming to How to Web 2022

Bruce McCarthy, the world-renown “Product Roadmaps Relaunched” author, is coming to How to Web 2022. How to Web brings together this September digital professionals and enthusiasts, at a new conference edition in Bucharest. Among the global leaders who will step on stage, we can now find one of the most recognized voices in the world of digital and tech products — Bruce McCarthy. The last... (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]