Encore Capital Trust closes the first round of financing, raising RON 18.2 million
Jul 6, 2022
Encore Capital Trust closes the first round of financing, raising RON 18.2 million.
The company aims for a portfolio worth tens of millions of Euros and to capitalize the investment opportunities in the real estate market and to offer shareholders an annual return of over 20% The investment company was founded and is managed by entrepreneurs and managers with extensive (...)
[Read the article in Nine O`Clock]