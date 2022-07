Bucharest will upgrade its warning siren system, mayor says

Bucharest will upgrade its warning siren system, mayor says. Bucharest’s public warning siren system will be modernized, mayor Nicusor Dan said. According to him, only about half of the capital’s 300 emergency sirens are currently functional. “This system, composed of 300 sirens and 6 alarm centres located in the capital’s districts, has not had significant (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]