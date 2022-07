SmartBill Turnover Up 35% YoY To Almost EUR5M In 2021

SmartBill, a company that operates an invoicing and management solution for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), had a turnover of over RON23 million (EUR4.6 million) at end-2021, up nearly 35% from a turnover of over RON17 million (EUR3.4 million) in 2020, company representatives said.