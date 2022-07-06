IntMin Bode: In the context of extreme weather phenomena, over 3,300 missions of DSU took place last week



IntMin Bode: In the context of extreme weather phenomena, over 3,300 missions of DSU took place last week.

The Minister of Interior, Lucian Bode, declared on Wednesday that in the context of extreme weather phenomena, at the end of last week, over 3,300 missions took place through the Department for Emergency Situations (DSU) – 269 fire-fighting missions and over 2,700 emergency medical missions. He (...)