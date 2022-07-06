PM Ciuca: Rational use of water is a civic duty amidst the ongoing drought in Romania

Rational use of water is a civic duty amidst the ongoing drought in Romania, Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca said on Wednesday. Romania is over 70% affected by various phases of soil drought, according to Minister of the Environment Barna Tanczos, who said that Romania can secure its strategic