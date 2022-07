Romania’s central bank hikes monetary policy rate by 1pp

Romania's National Bank (BNR) decided in its board meeting on Wednesday, July 6, to increase the monetary policy rate by 1 percentage point to 4.75% per year. Macro analysts were anticipating an increase of 0.75 pp. The central bank's move comes amid surging inflation in Romania. In May, the (...)