July 5, 2022

HBO Max removes most of its Romanian content as part of international restructuring
The international streaming platform HBO Max has taken down all Romanian originals from its platform and is ceasing their production in its post-merger restructure. The two companies that own the HBO Max and Discovery+ platforms, WarnerMedia and Discovery, merged earlier this year in April, (...)

Safety Broker Remains Leading General Insurance Broker in Q1 Safety Broker remained the leading general insurance broker with a gross written premium volume of RON293 million and 9.6% market share in the first quarter, the Financial Supervisory Authority (ASF) said in its first quarter 2022 insurance market (...)

President Iohannis: We welcome positive results in the European Parliament on EU Taxonomy President Klaus Iohannis voices his appreciation for the European Parliament’s positive results in accepting nuclear and gas energy in the transition to a green economy. “We welcome today’s positive results from the European Parliament on the Taxonomy. I am glad that Romania’s constant efforts to (...)

David Popovici wins gold medal at the European Junior Swimming Championships U-23 in Otopeni Athlete David Popovici won on Wednesday his second gold medal at the European Junior Swimming Championships U-23 in Otopeni, after dominating the 200-meter freestyle event, timed at 1 min 45 sec 45/100 The two-time senior world champion, who had qualified for the final with a second time, thus (...)

Romanian Central Bank Sees Annual Inflation On Upward Trend Until Mid-Q3/2022, But At A Visibly Slower Pace Romania’s central bank expects the annual inflation rate will stick to an upward path until mid-Q3, yet at a visibly slower pace, thus climbing moderately above the levels projected in May 2022 over the short-term horizon.

Nuclearelectrica & NuScale Working Meeting For Development Of SMRs In Romania Romania's nuclear power producer Nuclearelectrica (SNN.RO) & small modular reactor (SMR) technology provider NuScale organized a working meeting with Romanian authorities in Dambovita County and Doicesti on July 6, 2022.

Electrica Seeks To Buy Photovoltaic Energy Project In Vrancea County Electricity distributor and supplier Electrica (EL.RO) informed the shareholders and investors that on July 6, 2022 it signed a shares sales and purchase agreement (“SPA”) in one project company having as main object of activity the production of energy from renewable (...)

How To Web Founder Launches VC Firm for Startups The founder of How to Web, an event dedicated to startups and innovation in Eastern Europe, Bogdan Iordache has launched Underline Ventures, a venture capital firm set to invest in tech startups in Central and Eastern Europe, the company said in a release on (...)

 


