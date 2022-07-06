Carrefour and FARA Foundation set up second therapeutic garden for people with disabilities in Suceava
Jul 6, 2022
Carrefour Romania and the FARA Foundation announced the setting up of a second therapeutic garden within the Emanuel Therapy and Recovery Center in Suceava, which includes an integrated outdoor sensory circuit. In addition, nutrition specialists, psychologists and pediatricians provide guidance (...)
